All apartments in Lithia Springs
Find more places like 7154 Brook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithia Springs, GA
/
7154 Brook St
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

7154 Brook St

7154 Brook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lithia Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7154 Brook Street, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Lithia Springs. This home features carpet and laminate flooring. Spacious kitchen.House sits in the corner with a big front & backyard. Pet & kid friendly neighborhood.. Shopping & airport minutes away.

Appliance package includes:
Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Driveway parking.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5799684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7154 Brook St have any available units?
7154 Brook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7154 Brook St have?
Some of 7154 Brook St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7154 Brook St currently offering any rent specials?
7154 Brook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7154 Brook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7154 Brook St is pet friendly.
Does 7154 Brook St offer parking?
Yes, 7154 Brook St offers parking.
Does 7154 Brook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7154 Brook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7154 Brook St have a pool?
No, 7154 Brook St does not have a pool.
Does 7154 Brook St have accessible units?
No, 7154 Brook St does not have accessible units.
Does 7154 Brook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7154 Brook St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7154 Brook St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7154 Brook St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Similar Pages

Lithia Springs 1 BedroomsLithia Springs 2 Bedrooms
Lithia Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithia Springs Apartments with Gym
Lithia Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLaGrange College
Life University