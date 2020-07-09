7154 Brook St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Lithia Springs. This home features carpet and laminate flooring. Spacious kitchen.House sits in the corner with a big front & backyard. Pet & kid friendly neighborhood.. Shopping & airport minutes away.



Appliance package includes:

Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in laundry room. Driveway parking.



Pets Welcome!



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.



(RLNE5799684)