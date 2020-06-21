679 Kingswood Court

Amenities

***ROOM*** "JUST A ROOM"

for rent with on suite bathroom. Furnished. Off street parking. Secure well lit entrance. Couple of miles off I-20. Please research area before contacting me. No smoking. No pets. Light cannabis ok.. Light drinking ok. If you drink everyday please don't respond. Must have job outside of home. Must have transportation. Must have referrals.

*** Will not rent on the spot. Must have at least 2 meet ups before viewing the space.

Cable in kitchen but not in your room. All utilities included. Convenient to downtown dglv, atl, Airport, Douglas hospital and chapel hill area.

IF you respond with an auto reply, Tell me more?, or just forward your info. I will not respond. TY