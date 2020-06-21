All apartments in Lithia Springs
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

679 Kingswood Court

679 Kingswood Court · (404) 323-2475
Location

679 Kingswood Court, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
***ROOM*** "JUST A ROOM"
for rent with on suite bathroom. Furnished. Off street parking. Secure well lit entrance. Couple of miles off I-20. Please research area before contacting me. No smoking. No pets. Light cannabis ok.. Light drinking ok. If you drink everyday please don't respond. Must have job outside of home. Must have transportation. Must have referrals.
*** Will not rent on the spot. Must have at least 2 meet ups before viewing the space.
Cable in kitchen but not in your room. All utilities included. Convenient to downtown dglv, atl, Airport, Douglas hospital and chapel hill area.
IF you respond with an auto reply, Tell me more?, or just forward your info. I will not respond. TY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Kingswood Court have any available units?
679 Kingswood Court has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 679 Kingswood Court have?
Some of 679 Kingswood Court's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Kingswood Court currently offering any rent specials?
679 Kingswood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Kingswood Court pet-friendly?
No, 679 Kingswood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 679 Kingswood Court offer parking?
Yes, 679 Kingswood Court does offer parking.
Does 679 Kingswood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 Kingswood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Kingswood Court have a pool?
No, 679 Kingswood Court does not have a pool.
Does 679 Kingswood Court have accessible units?
No, 679 Kingswood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Kingswood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 Kingswood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 679 Kingswood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 679 Kingswood Court has units with air conditioning.
