3300 Stoneybrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED ***Available Now*** Beautiful 4BR 2BA Ranch home is move-in ready! Home features large spacious rooms, hardwoods in living room, carpeted bedrooms, ceramic tile in an oversized, huge bonus room! Enjoy the large patio overlooking a level, fenced backyard. This is a perfect home for comfort - hurry it won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.