Lithia Springs, GA
3290 Riley Rd
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:26 PM

3290 Riley Rd

3290 Riley Road · No Longer Available
Location

3290 Riley Road, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Room for a growing family. Well maintained 6 Bed 3 Bath home features new laminate floors and new carpet. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops, Huge pantry. New paint throughout. Large family room with french doors leading to the driveway. Open the blinds and let the natural lighting in. Another living area as you come in the front door. Kitchen overlooks the Den. Beautiful fenced in front yard. Fenced in back yard. Storage Shed for all your tools and equipment. This house is ready for a family to make it a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 Riley Rd have any available units?
3290 Riley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
Is 3290 Riley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3290 Riley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 Riley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3290 Riley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lithia Springs.
Does 3290 Riley Rd offer parking?
No, 3290 Riley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3290 Riley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 Riley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 Riley Rd have a pool?
No, 3290 Riley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3290 Riley Rd have accessible units?
No, 3290 Riley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 Riley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3290 Riley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 Riley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 Riley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

