3290 Riley Rd

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Room for a growing family. Well maintained 6 Bed 3 Bath home features new laminate floors and new carpet. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Granite counter tops, Huge pantry. New paint throughout. Large family room with french doors leading to the driveway. Open the blinds and let the natural lighting in. Another living area as you come in the front door. Kitchen overlooks the Den. Beautiful fenced in front yard. Fenced in back yard. Storage Shed for all your tools and equipment. This house is ready for a family to make it a home.