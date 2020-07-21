2725 Alix Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to this immaculate home nestled in Douglas County known for its nearby scenic lakes and streams. Spend summer days at the Sweetwater Creek State Park, hiking, biking and enjoying a splendid picnic. You will find yourself close to many major highways, a large choice of dining and shopping experiences. The open floor plan provides the perfect area to entertain family and friends during the holidays. The spacious master bedroom with its trey ceiling and master bath with vanity and large soaking tub is the best place to retreat every evening. Also sporting a huge walk-in closet with built in shelving, every woman's dream. If the spacious bedrooms are not enough, you will find extra space within the upstairs loft, great place for an office or a hideaway for the kids. Come spring and summer you can meet your neighbors at the community playground, pool or while playing tennis. This opportunity will not last long, call today to schedule a tour!