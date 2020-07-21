All apartments in Lithia Springs
2725 Alix Way

2725 Alix Way · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Alix Way, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Groover's Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to this immaculate home nestled in Douglas County known for its nearby scenic lakes and streams. Spend summer days at the Sweetwater Creek State Park, hiking, biking and enjoying a splendid picnic. You will find yourself close to many major highways, a large choice of dining and shopping experiences. The open floor plan provides the perfect area to entertain family and friends during the holidays. The spacious master bedroom with its trey ceiling and master bath with vanity and large soaking tub is the best place to retreat every evening. Also sporting a huge walk-in closet with built in shelving, every woman's dream. If the spacious bedrooms are not enough, you will find extra space within the upstairs loft, great place for an office or a hideaway for the kids. Come spring and summer you can meet your neighbors at the community playground, pool or while playing tennis. This opportunity will not last long, call today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Alix Way have any available units?
2725 Alix Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lithia Springs, GA.
What amenities does 2725 Alix Way have?
Some of 2725 Alix Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Alix Way currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Alix Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Alix Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Alix Way is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Alix Way offer parking?
No, 2725 Alix Way does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Alix Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Alix Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Alix Way have a pool?
Yes, 2725 Alix Way has a pool.
Does 2725 Alix Way have accessible units?
No, 2725 Alix Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Alix Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Alix Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Alix Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Alix Way does not have units with air conditioning.
