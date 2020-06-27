1793 Gold Finch Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Regency Station. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. It has a formal dining room & eat-in kitchen. Washer/dryer provided. Property is TOTAL electric and has central heat/ air. Blinds are supplied.



NO SMOKING, NO SECTION 8



Utilities: Georgia Power, City of Austell Water and Trash



Rent: $1,350.00



Security Deposit: $1,350.00



Application Fee: $70.00



For more information on this and our other properties please call 770-941-7745 and visit our website at www.pmuinc.com



*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*



