accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
48 Accessible Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Results within 1 mile of Lilburn
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
Results within 5 miles of Lilburn
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1296 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
34 Units Available
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,236
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1559 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1127 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
25 Units Available
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1284 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
85 Units Available
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1180 sqft
Live Easy at The Rey, a newly completed community offering one and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
100 Units Available
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1396 sqft
Begin your next adventure at Alta Sugarloaf! Opening in 2020, embrace the opportunity to thrive in our brand-new, luxury apartment community in Lawrenceville, GA.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Apartments feature granite counters, full-size washer/dryer connections and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy a resort style pool on hot days. Near Berkeley Hills Country Club.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1250 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
Verified
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
In search of an apartment home near Atlanta? Search no more! A beautifully designed apartment complex located close to all of Atlanta's major arteries, entertainment, and unique cuisine dining.
Verified
Last updated May 21 at 12:15am
Contact for Availability
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
992 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Doraville, GA, a wooded retreat that will take you back to the days when space meant more. We welcome you to a unique and special place where the comforts exceed your expectations.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .
Results within 10 miles of Lilburn
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1043 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northlake
20 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
