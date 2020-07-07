All apartments in Lawrenceville
562 Downing Street

562 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

562 Downing Street, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** 14 DAY VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH FEBRUARY 25, 2020. PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI. Move-in ready 2BR spacious brick duplex in Knightsbridge Square. Enjoy lots of inviting space in the bright family room, a large kitchen, a separate dining room for entertaining plus 2BA provides enough room for a great roommate situation. Convenient location close to major highways, hospitals, and shopping. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Knightsbridge Square

High school: Central Gwinnett High School

Middle school: Moore Middle School

Elementary school: Lawrenceville Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 Downing Street have any available units?
562 Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 562 Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
562 Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 562 Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 562 Downing Street offer parking?
No, 562 Downing Street does not offer parking.
Does 562 Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 562 Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 Downing Street have a pool?
No, 562 Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 562 Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 562 Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 562 Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 562 Downing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 562 Downing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

