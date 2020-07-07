562 Downing Street

Amenities

***Available Now*** 14 DAY VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH FEBRUARY 25, 2020. PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI. Move-in ready 2BR spacious brick duplex in Knightsbridge Square. Enjoy lots of inviting space in the bright family room, a large kitchen, a separate dining room for entertaining plus 2BA provides enough room for a great roommate situation. Convenient location close to major highways, hospitals, and shopping. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Knightsbridge Square



High school: Central Gwinnett High School



Middle school: Moore Middle School



Elementary school: Lawrenceville Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.