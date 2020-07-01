55 Bromes Street

Amenities
BRAND NEW, Never lived in. Ready for immediate occupancy, in the heart of Downtown Lawrenceville, in the South Lawn Towhomes by Smith Douglas. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, over sized kitchen island is gorgeous granite. 42 inch cabinets. Smart home features Q technology. Rear Covered porch w/ ceiling fan and small backyard are perfect for relaxation. Come enjoy new housing in this exploding area of Downtown Lawrenceville. This home won't last long!