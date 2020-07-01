55 Bromes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW, Never lived in. Ready for immediate occupancy, in the heart of Downtown Lawrenceville, in the South Lawn Towhomes by Smith Douglas. This floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, over sized kitchen island is gorgeous granite. 42 inch cabinets. Smart home features Q technology. Rear Covered porch w/ ceiling fan and small backyard are perfect for relaxation. Come enjoy new housing in this exploding area of Downtown Lawrenceville. This home won't last long!