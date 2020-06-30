All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 541 Timber Ridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
541 Timber Ridge Ct
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:44 AM

541 Timber Ridge Ct

541 Timber Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

541 Timber Ridge Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
541 Timber Ridge Court
Lawrenceville, (Gwinnett) GA 30046

Bedroom: 2
Bath: 2

This Lawrenceville duplex features a large living room, an eat-in kitchen, and two nice sized bedrooms, including a master with private full bath. Enjoy the secluded backyard through French doors off your kitchen and the ample storage options with several extra closets. The many windows let the sun shine in. Easy to clean tile flooring throughout make this unit an attractive, yet low maintenance home. Close to numerous restaurants, including: Oyster Bay Seafood, Adriatic Grill, The Village, Little Barn, Sonny's BBQ, Dominick's Italian, Le Gomier, and Athen's Grill.

Utilities
Water: Gwinnett County Dept. of Water Resources
Gas: GA Natural Gas
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Timber Ridge Ct have any available units?
541 Timber Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 Timber Ridge Ct have?
Some of 541 Timber Ridge Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Timber Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
541 Timber Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Timber Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 Timber Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 541 Timber Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 541 Timber Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 541 Timber Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Timber Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Timber Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 541 Timber Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 541 Timber Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 541 Timber Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Timber Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 Timber Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University