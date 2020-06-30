541 Timber Ridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

541 Timber Ridge Court

Lawrenceville, (Gwinnett) GA 30046



Bedroom: 2

Bath: 2



This Lawrenceville duplex features a large living room, an eat-in kitchen, and two nice sized bedrooms, including a master with private full bath. Enjoy the secluded backyard through French doors off your kitchen and the ample storage options with several extra closets. The many windows let the sun shine in. Easy to clean tile flooring throughout make this unit an attractive, yet low maintenance home. Close to numerous restaurants, including: Oyster Bay Seafood, Adriatic Grill, The Village, Little Barn, Sonny's BBQ, Dominick's Italian, Le Gomier, and Athen's Grill.



Utilities

Water: Gwinnett County Dept. of Water Resources

Gas: GA Natural Gas

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



