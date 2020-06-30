358 Maltbie Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

TWO STORY BRICK DUPLEX FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5BATHS. KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT STAINED CABINETS AND WHITE APPLIANCES. OPEN DINING AREA AND SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. SCREEN PORCH OVERLOOKING PRIVATE BACKYARD. BEDROOMS AND BATH LOCATED UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL CARPET AND DÉCOR THROUGHOUT. STORAGE AREA - LAUNDRY ROOM. MINUTES TO HWY 316 AND I-85.