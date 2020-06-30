All apartments in Lawrenceville
358 Maltbie Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

358 Maltbie Street

358 Maltbie St · No Longer Available
Location

358 Maltbie St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
TWO STORY BRICK DUPLEX FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5BATHS. KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT STAINED CABINETS AND WHITE APPLIANCES. OPEN DINING AREA AND SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM. SCREEN PORCH OVERLOOKING PRIVATE BACKYARD. BEDROOMS AND BATH LOCATED UPSTAIRS. NEUTRAL CARPET AND DÉCOR THROUGHOUT. STORAGE AREA - LAUNDRY ROOM. MINUTES TO HWY 316 AND I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Maltbie Street have any available units?
358 Maltbie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 358 Maltbie Street have?
Some of 358 Maltbie Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Maltbie Street currently offering any rent specials?
358 Maltbie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Maltbie Street pet-friendly?
No, 358 Maltbie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 358 Maltbie Street offer parking?
Yes, 358 Maltbie Street offers parking.
Does 358 Maltbie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Maltbie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Maltbie Street have a pool?
No, 358 Maltbie Street does not have a pool.
Does 358 Maltbie Street have accessible units?
No, 358 Maltbie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Maltbie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 358 Maltbie Street has units with dishwashers.

