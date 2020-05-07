All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 231 Greenview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
231 Greenview Lane
Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:26 PM

231 Greenview Lane

231 Greenview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

231 Greenview Lane, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Jim Gibbons at (678) 977-2226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6669560 to view more pictures of this property. Landlord has accepted an application. Status will be changed soon. Wonderful 4 bedroom end unit town home close to historic downtown Lawrenceville & Rhodes Jordan Park. Upscale 3-sided brick home in quiet community. Large greatroom w/vent-free gas fireplace for energy efficient heat & no mess. Dark stained cabinets & black appliances. Large dining area w/breakfast bar. Master bath has dual vanities & sep tub & shower. Spacious open stairway w/iron balusters. Energy efficient LED lighting. Two car garage. New carpet being installed. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Greenview Lane have any available units?
231 Greenview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 231 Greenview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
231 Greenview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Greenview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 231 Greenview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 231 Greenview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 231 Greenview Lane offers parking.
Does 231 Greenview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Greenview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Greenview Lane have a pool?
No, 231 Greenview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 231 Greenview Lane have accessible units?
No, 231 Greenview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Greenview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Greenview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Greenview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Greenview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University