231 Greenview Lane

Amenities

garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Jim Gibbons at (678) 977-2226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6669560 to view more pictures of this property. Landlord has accepted an application. Status will be changed soon. Wonderful 4 bedroom end unit town home close to historic downtown Lawrenceville & Rhodes Jordan Park. Upscale 3-sided brick home in quiet community. Large greatroom w/vent-free gas fireplace for energy efficient heat & no mess. Dark stained cabinets & black appliances. Large dining area w/breakfast bar. Master bath has dual vanities & sep tub & shower. Spacious open stairway w/iron balusters. Energy efficient LED lighting. Two car garage. New carpet being installed. No pets.