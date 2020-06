Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

BEAUTIFUL HOME. NEAR INNER STATE 316, 85, 985, NEW FIRE STATION AND WALGREEN. SURROUNDED BY MAJOR HOSPITALS GWINNETT MEDICAL, EAST SIDE AND EMORY. LOTS OF SHOPPING AREAS AND RESTAURANTS. GWINNETT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AND GWINNETT UNIVERSITY SYSTEMS. EASY ACCESS TO 78 EAST AND WEST. MOVE IN READY AND SECTION 8 CLIENTS ARE WELCOME.