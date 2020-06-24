All apartments in Lawrenceville
Find more places like 205 Grayland Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrenceville, GA
/
205 Grayland Creek Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:32 PM

205 Grayland Creek Drive

205 Grayland Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrenceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

205 Grayland Creek Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! When on your self-tour you will fall in love with everything about this home, including all the windows, the attention to detail, and updates. Some of the recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. 205 Grayland Creek Dr., in Lawrenceville, is a great place to call home! (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renew
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Grayland Creek Drive have any available units?
205 Grayland Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
Is 205 Grayland Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Grayland Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Grayland Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Grayland Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 205 Grayland Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 205 Grayland Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 205 Grayland Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Grayland Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Grayland Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Grayland Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Grayland Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Grayland Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Grayland Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Grayland Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Grayland Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Grayland Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms
Lawrenceville Apartments with ParkingLawrenceville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University