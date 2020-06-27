160 Thornbush Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Nice brick single family home in quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac. Completely fenced large back yard backs up to wooded area. Upstairs actually has a bonus room that is used as a bedroom, and basement is completely finished with small kitchen (seperate entrance-entire apartment w./living space, bonus area and full bath. Lots of room, beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and seperate dining room. Carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. Easy access to 316, I85 and Lawrenceville Hwy.