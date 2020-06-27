All apartments in Lawrenceville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

160 Thornbush Cove

160 Thornbush Cove · No Longer Available
Location

160 Thornbush Cove, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nice brick single family home in quiet neighborhood on a cul de sac. Completely fenced large back yard backs up to wooded area. Upstairs actually has a bonus room that is used as a bedroom, and basement is completely finished with small kitchen (seperate entrance-entire apartment w./living space, bonus area and full bath. Lots of room, beautiful hardwood floors, kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and seperate dining room. Carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. Easy access to 316, I85 and Lawrenceville Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Thornbush Cove have any available units?
160 Thornbush Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Thornbush Cove have?
Some of 160 Thornbush Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Thornbush Cove currently offering any rent specials?
160 Thornbush Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Thornbush Cove pet-friendly?
No, 160 Thornbush Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 160 Thornbush Cove offer parking?
Yes, 160 Thornbush Cove offers parking.
Does 160 Thornbush Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Thornbush Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Thornbush Cove have a pool?
No, 160 Thornbush Cove does not have a pool.
Does 160 Thornbush Cove have accessible units?
No, 160 Thornbush Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Thornbush Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Thornbush Cove has units with dishwashers.
