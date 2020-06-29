All apartments in Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville, GA
119 Arbor Crowne Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

119 Arbor Crowne Dr

119 Arbor Crowne Dr · No Longer Available
Location

119 Arbor Crowne Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Your best dreams start here! Enjoy carefree living on the end unit. Natural sunlight filters in all the rooms in this great townhome. You will fall in love with the dark stained hardwood floors as you enter the main level. Living, dining, kitchen, and guest half bath are all here. Coffered ceiling in the living room with cozy fireplace flanked by built in bookcases. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and dark stained cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator stays! Large den upstairs with 2 secondary bedrooms and luxurious owner’s suite. Walk in closet, and separate shower and soaking tub. Guest bath and laundry room complete this ready to move in Lease. Washer and Dryer stay as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Arbor Crowne Dr have any available units?
119 Arbor Crowne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrenceville, GA.
How much is rent in Lawrenceville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrenceville Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Arbor Crowne Dr have?
Some of 119 Arbor Crowne Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Arbor Crowne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
119 Arbor Crowne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Arbor Crowne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 119 Arbor Crowne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrenceville.
Does 119 Arbor Crowne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 119 Arbor Crowne Dr offers parking.
Does 119 Arbor Crowne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Arbor Crowne Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Arbor Crowne Dr have a pool?
No, 119 Arbor Crowne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 119 Arbor Crowne Dr have accessible units?
No, 119 Arbor Crowne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Arbor Crowne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Arbor Crowne Dr has units with dishwashers.

