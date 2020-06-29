119 Arbor Crowne Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Your best dreams start here! Enjoy carefree living on the end unit. Natural sunlight filters in all the rooms in this great townhome. You will fall in love with the dark stained hardwood floors as you enter the main level. Living, dining, kitchen, and guest half bath are all here. Coffered ceiling in the living room with cozy fireplace flanked by built in bookcases. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and dark stained cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator stays! Large den upstairs with 2 secondary bedrooms and luxurious owner’s suite. Walk in closet, and separate shower and soaking tub. Guest bath and laundry room complete this ready to move in Lease. Washer and Dryer stay as well!