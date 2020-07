Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest suite package receiving cats allowed accessible parking cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Where quality living meets affordability. Just minutes from the downtown square, city park, restaurants and much more. Our newly revitalized 1, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in LaGrange, GA easily blend functionality with a modern style featuring wood-grain flooring, 2” blinds, white or black appliance packages, and spacious closets. Our impressive pet friendly community amenity package includes a dog park, ATT High-Speed Fiber, outdoor grilling and fireplace, two shimmering swimming pools, fitness center, playground, and monthly resident events. Come see why Lee’s Crossing Apartments in LaGrange is more than an apartment, it is a community.



Call or text us today for more information on your new home!