Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - Great 5 bedroom/3 bath with large family room/rec room loft upstairs with two bedrooms. Master with private bath and two bedrooms with guest bath located on main floor. All flooring is laminate only carpeting is in the bedroom closets and stairs. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large fenced yard. Within minutes to schools, shopping, I-95 and the Kings Bay Submarine Base.