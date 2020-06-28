Move quickly because this amazing 5 bedroom home in Kennesaw will not last. It is a perfect location for Kennesaw State University students. Easy to qualify. Great landlord who is easy to get along with.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2086 Winsburg have any available units?
2086 Winsburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 2086 Winsburg have?
Some of 2086 Winsburg's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2086 Winsburg currently offering any rent specials?
2086 Winsburg is not currently offering any rent specials.