301 Batiste Way

Renovated Ranch located on the outskirts of the City of Jonesboro, Includes city trash service! This home has a formal living area and large den with brick fireplace. Nice size kitchen with all appliances included. 1 car carport with storage room. Large Fenced back yard and deck. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom in hall. Good condition overall. Must move within 30 days, have a good rental history with no evictions, 3x monthly rent in verifiable income, no vouchers please, no pets over 25 pounds.