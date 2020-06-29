9858 Murano View

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground media room

Nice and updated! Townhouse in Johns Creek! - Heart of Johns Creek well maintained Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse across from Johns Creek high school. New carpet. This unit is meticulously maintained. Great upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom. Amazing Community Lake, walking trail and playground with walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and theater. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5307821)