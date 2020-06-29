All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 9858 Murano View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
9858 Murano View
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

9858 Murano View

9858 Murano View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9858 Murano View, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
media room
Nice and updated! Townhouse in Johns Creek! - Heart of Johns Creek well maintained Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse across from Johns Creek high school. New carpet. This unit is meticulously maintained. Great upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom. Amazing Community Lake, walking trail and playground with walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and theater. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5307821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9858 Murano View have any available units?
9858 Murano View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9858 Murano View have?
Some of 9858 Murano View's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9858 Murano View currently offering any rent specials?
9858 Murano View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9858 Murano View pet-friendly?
Yes, 9858 Murano View is pet friendly.
Does 9858 Murano View offer parking?
No, 9858 Murano View does not offer parking.
Does 9858 Murano View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9858 Murano View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9858 Murano View have a pool?
No, 9858 Murano View does not have a pool.
Does 9858 Murano View have accessible units?
No, 9858 Murano View does not have accessible units.
Does 9858 Murano View have units with dishwashers?
No, 9858 Murano View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9858 Murano View have units with air conditioning?
No, 9858 Murano View does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College