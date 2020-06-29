9858 Murano View

Amenities
Nice and updated! Townhouse in Johns Creek! - Heart of Johns Creek well maintained Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse across from Johns Creek high school. New carpet. This unit is meticulously maintained. Great upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom. Amazing Community Lake, walking trail and playground with walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and theater. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.
(RLNE5307821)