9830 Murano View
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

9830 Murano View

9830 Murano View · No Longer Available
Location

9830 Murano View, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located in the heart of Johns Creek! Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, patio/back yard, 1 car garage. Conveniently located within walking distance of Johns Creek HS. Walking distance to great restaurants, shopping (Whole Foods, Publix, Target, Home Depot, and much more!), movie theater! Move-in Ready! Small dogs only allowed (under 25 lbs) - no cats. Credit and background checks required. Please call or text to schedule showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9830 Murano View have any available units?
9830 Murano View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9830 Murano View have?
Some of 9830 Murano View's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9830 Murano View currently offering any rent specials?
9830 Murano View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9830 Murano View pet-friendly?
Yes, 9830 Murano View is pet friendly.
Does 9830 Murano View offer parking?
Yes, 9830 Murano View offers parking.
Does 9830 Murano View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9830 Murano View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9830 Murano View have a pool?
No, 9830 Murano View does not have a pool.
Does 9830 Murano View have accessible units?
No, 9830 Murano View does not have accessible units.
Does 9830 Murano View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9830 Murano View has units with dishwashers.
Does 9830 Murano View have units with air conditioning?
No, 9830 Murano View does not have units with air conditioning.
