9830 Murano View

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome located in the heart of Johns Creek! Hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, patio/back yard, 1 car garage. Conveniently located within walking distance of Johns Creek HS. Walking distance to great restaurants, shopping (Whole Foods, Publix, Target, Home Depot, and much more!), movie theater! Move-in Ready! Small dogs only allowed (under 25 lbs) - no cats. Credit and background checks required. Please call or text to schedule showings.