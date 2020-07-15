All apartments in Johns Creek
960 Carters Grove Trail

960 Carters Grove Trail · No Longer Available
Location

960 Carters Grove Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Medlock Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with open floor plan and soaring ceiling sitting in an active sub-division with social activities for residents of all ages. Four bedrooms with Master on main and a dedicated office. Built ins and niches are highlighted throughout home, family room and living room and upstairs has a sitting loft. There is a porch to enjoy the summer and backyard from.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Carters Grove Trail have any available units?
960 Carters Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 960 Carters Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
960 Carters Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Carters Grove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Carters Grove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 960 Carters Grove Trail offer parking?
No, 960 Carters Grove Trail does not offer parking.
Does 960 Carters Grove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Carters Grove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Carters Grove Trail have a pool?
No, 960 Carters Grove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 960 Carters Grove Trail have accessible units?
No, 960 Carters Grove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Carters Grove Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Carters Grove Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Carters Grove Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Carters Grove Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
