960 Carters Grove Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with open floor plan and soaring ceiling sitting in an active sub-division with social activities for residents of all ages. Four bedrooms with Master on main and a dedicated office. Built ins and niches are highlighted throughout home, family room and living room and upstairs has a sitting loft. There is a porch to enjoy the summer and backyard from.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.