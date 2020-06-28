All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 715 Kimball Parc Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
715 Kimball Parc Court
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

715 Kimball Parc Court

715 Kimball Parc Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

715 Kimball Parc Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In Ready Home Within Walking Distance to Webb Bridge Park, Open Concept Floorplan, Sunroom, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Pantry, White Cabinets, Oversized Master Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Walk-In Closets, Separate Soaking Tub & Shower, Bright Secondary Bedrooms, New Roof(Architectural Shingle), Covered Gutters & Exterior Paint, Level Front & Backyard, Large Patio Perfect for Entertaining Family & Friends, Conveniently located Near Avalon & Excellent (Highly Rated) Schools; Chattachoochee High School, Taylor Middle School, & Ocee Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Kimball Parc Court have any available units?
715 Kimball Parc Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 715 Kimball Parc Court have?
Some of 715 Kimball Parc Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Kimball Parc Court currently offering any rent specials?
715 Kimball Parc Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Kimball Parc Court pet-friendly?
No, 715 Kimball Parc Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 715 Kimball Parc Court offer parking?
Yes, 715 Kimball Parc Court offers parking.
Does 715 Kimball Parc Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Kimball Parc Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Kimball Parc Court have a pool?
No, 715 Kimball Parc Court does not have a pool.
Does 715 Kimball Parc Court have accessible units?
No, 715 Kimball Parc Court does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Kimball Parc Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Kimball Parc Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Kimball Parc Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Kimball Parc Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College