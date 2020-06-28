715 Kimball Parc Court

Amenities
Move-In Ready Home Within Walking Distance to Webb Bridge Park, Open Concept Floorplan, Sunroom, Eat-In Kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar, Pantry, White Cabinets, Oversized Master Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Walk-In Closets, Separate Soaking Tub & Shower, Bright Secondary Bedrooms, New Roof(Architectural Shingle), Covered Gutters & Exterior Paint, Level Front & Backyard, Large Patio Perfect for Entertaining Family & Friends, Conveniently located Near Avalon & Excellent (Highly Rated) Schools; Chattachoochee High School, Taylor Middle School, & Ocee Elementary