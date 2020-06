Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath in gated subdivision in Johns Creek area. Located in Top award winning School District!!! Very clean and ready to move in. Home has hard floors, stained cabinets in kitchen, granite, ceramic tile, clean carpets and more!!! Bedroom on main level can be used for office or guest bedroom. Large Master bedroom with a huge closet. Must see!!!