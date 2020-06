Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Loads of extras including full update kitchen. New paint throughout. Travertine floors and granite. Light and bright open living spaces. Master with separate tub and shower. This location can't be beat for access to GA-400 and the business areas of Windward and North Point. And top schools, of course. No pets absolute.