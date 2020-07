Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest suite new construction

GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE SOUGHT OUT BELLMORE PARK!! FEATURING THE EXQUISITE CALHOUN B-GUEST SUITE ON THE MAIN LEVEL, 3 FULL BEDROOMS AND BATH ON THE SECOND LEVEL, TWO STORY FAMILY ROOM, TOP OF THE LINE LIGHT FIXTURES AND BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. A KITCHEN DESIGN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND SUBWAY TILE FOR A TOP NOTCH EXPERIENCE.