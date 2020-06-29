Amenities

613 Cypress Pointe Street

Alpharetta, Georgia 30022



Bedroom: 3

Bath: 2



This fabulous condo gives the sense of living in a treehouse! Great open floor plan. Large family room, with decorative fireplace, that opens to the balcony and overlooks a wooded area. Roomy dining area with large windows. Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. The large master suite includes a full bath and private sitting area. Both bathrooms have new tile flooring. Second bedroom has private entrance to hall bathroom. All bedrooms have large closets. Ceiling fans. carpeting and neutral colors throughout. Very quiet back unit with access to tennis, gym, large pool and private Chattahoochee River Park access. Great school system and a great place to call home! Just off Holcomb Bridge Rd, and a short drive to 400! Also close to shopping and restaurants including: Ten Bistro, Sugo Mediterranean, L'incontro Italian, Poke Bar at Avalon, Fresh Grill and RosaMia Ristorante Italiano!!! Call today!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Paulding County Water

Gas: All Electric

Electric: Greystone Power



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.