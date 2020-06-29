All apartments in Johns Creek
Location

613 Cypress Pointe Street, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
613 Cypress Pointe Street
Alpharetta, Georgia 30022

Bedroom: 3
Bath: 2

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

This fabulous condo gives the sense of living in a treehouse! Great open floor plan. Large family room, with decorative fireplace, that opens to the balcony and overlooks a wooded area. Roomy dining area with large windows. Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. The large master suite includes a full bath and private sitting area. Both bathrooms have new tile flooring. Second bedroom has private entrance to hall bathroom. All bedrooms have large closets. Ceiling fans. carpeting and neutral colors throughout. Very quiet back unit with access to tennis, gym, large pool and private Chattahoochee River Park access. Great school system and a great place to call home! Just off Holcomb Bridge Rd, and a short drive to 400! Also close to shopping and restaurants including: Ten Bistro, Sugo Mediterranean, L'incontro Italian, Poke Bar at Avalon, Fresh Grill and RosaMia Ristorante Italiano!!! Call today!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Paulding County Water
Gas: All Electric
Electric: Greystone Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

