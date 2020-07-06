6032 Coldwater Pt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 3 story end unit townhome with Washer and Dryer included in rent! The flawless architectural design with bay windows throughout the home. Amazing movie theater on terrace level. In a prestigious swim/play community, this home is perfect for any large family. Cathedral ceilings add to the home's already spacious floorplan. A tiled master bath is complete with a shower/tub combo and cathedral ceilings. A number of distinct stylish light fixtures and hardwood flooring completes this amazing home. Best and sought-after school cluster in N Fulton.