Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

6032 Coldwater Pt

6032 Coldwater Point · No Longer Available
Location

6032 Coldwater Point, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 3 story end unit townhome with Washer and Dryer included in rent! The flawless architectural design with bay windows throughout the home. Amazing movie theater on terrace level. In a prestigious swim/play community, this home is perfect for any large family. Cathedral ceilings add to the home's already spacious floorplan. A tiled master bath is complete with a shower/tub combo and cathedral ceilings. A number of distinct stylish light fixtures and hardwood flooring completes this amazing home. Best and sought-after school cluster in N Fulton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6032 Coldwater Pt have any available units?
6032 Coldwater Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 6032 Coldwater Pt have?
Some of 6032 Coldwater Pt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6032 Coldwater Pt currently offering any rent specials?
6032 Coldwater Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 Coldwater Pt pet-friendly?
No, 6032 Coldwater Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 6032 Coldwater Pt offer parking?
Yes, 6032 Coldwater Pt offers parking.
Does 6032 Coldwater Pt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6032 Coldwater Pt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 Coldwater Pt have a pool?
Yes, 6032 Coldwater Pt has a pool.
Does 6032 Coldwater Pt have accessible units?
No, 6032 Coldwater Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 Coldwater Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6032 Coldwater Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 6032 Coldwater Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 6032 Coldwater Pt does not have units with air conditioning.

