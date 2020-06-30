5775 Lake Heights Cir

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a8d8e90079 ---- Welcome Home!! Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 full bath and 2 half bath in highly sought after school district! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen, large family room, huge master suite and bath, full finished basement and so much more!! A must see!! AVAILABLE 8/1/19. OCCUPIED APPOINTMENT ONLY! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.