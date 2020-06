Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GREAT FAMILY HOME IN DESIRABLE MEDLOCK BRIDGE SUBDIVISION... AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES. MASTER ON MAIN & 3 ADD'L BDRMS UP PLUS A HUGE BONUS RM ON UPPER LEVEL. UPDATED KITCHEN. FRONT & REAR STAIRS. BRIGHT, SUNNY HOUSE WITH SKIYLIGHTS THROUGHOUT! REMODELED MASTER WITH AMAZING SHOWER SYSTEM. WONDERFUL YARD WITH VERY LARGE PATIO FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING! DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! MINIMUM FICA SCORE 700. MUST BE 2 YEAR LEASE.