535 Avala Court

Amenities
Peaceful 3.13 Acre Country Club of the South Estate Home on the Chattahoochee River. Purchase with qualified owner financing if desired or rent this updated, freshly painted, re-carpeted, re-finished hardwood floor property. Enjoy natural outdoor entertaining on over 1900 Sq. Ft. of porches, screened porches and decking as well as enjoy the private outdoor fire pit living area. Large windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light and immersive views of the river forest. This cul-de-sac located home is turn-key ready and vacant for immediate