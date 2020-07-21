All apartments in Johns Creek
535 Avala Court
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

535 Avala Court

535 Avala Court · No Longer Available
Johns Creek
Apartments with Balconies
1 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Location

535 Avala Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Country Club of The South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Peaceful 3.13 Acre Country Club of the South Estate Home on the Chattahoochee River. Purchase with qualified owner financing if desired or rent this updated, freshly painted, re-carpeted, re-finished hardwood floor property. Enjoy natural outdoor entertaining on over 1900 Sq. Ft. of porches, screened porches and decking as well as enjoy the private outdoor fire pit living area. Large windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light and immersive views of the river forest. This cul-de-sac located home is turn-key ready and vacant for immediate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Avala Court have any available units?
535 Avala Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 535 Avala Court have?
Some of 535 Avala Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Avala Court currently offering any rent specials?
535 Avala Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Avala Court pet-friendly?
No, 535 Avala Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 535 Avala Court offer parking?
Yes, 535 Avala Court offers parking.
Does 535 Avala Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Avala Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Avala Court have a pool?
No, 535 Avala Court does not have a pool.
Does 535 Avala Court have accessible units?
No, 535 Avala Court does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Avala Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Avala Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 535 Avala Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 535 Avala Court does not have units with air conditioning.
