5190 Cameron Forest Parkway

Desirable Cameron Forest, Large 5 bedroom 3/1/2 bath home with beautifully updated kitchen that opens to family room. Hardwood floors on main. Separate bedroom w/private full bath, plus large living/dining room combo perfect for entertaining. Large owners suite with its own fireplace, owners suite bath & upstairs hall bath. Large level backyard. This is truly a wonderful home!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.