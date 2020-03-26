All apartments in Johns Creek
5190 Cameron Forest Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5190 Cameron Forest Parkway

5190 Cameron Forest Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5190 Cameron Forest Parkway, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable Cameron Forest, Large 5 bedroom 3/1/2 bath home with beautifully updated kitchen that opens to family room. Hardwood floors on main. Separate bedroom w/private full bath, plus large living/dining room combo perfect for entertaining. Large owners suite with its own fireplace, owners suite bath & upstairs hall bath. Large level backyard. This is truly a wonderful home!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

