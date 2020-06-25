510 Abbotts Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT. Beautiful home on the quiet neighborhood! Great Location to go GA 400, I-85 & 141. Minutes to Parks and upscale shopping. Separate living and dining room. Upstairs has a master bedroom with a fan, large walk-in closets, bathroom with vanity and garden tub. Two spacious bedrooms with fans and a separate bathroom. Beautiful private back yard with good sized deck for great outdoor entertainment. Ready to move in from July 1st. The current tenants live now. Please text the agent first for showing. Please take off shoes in showing.