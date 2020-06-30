5047 Dinant Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

You will be the first to live in this BRAND NEW HOME WITH BASEMENT AND 3 CAR GARAGES. Bayard is a gated community is in middle of great schools, restaurant and clubs. This Winslow plan very open and modern plan with privat wooded backyard.