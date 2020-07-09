4940 Tanners Spring Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2,038 sqft home located in a good neighborhood in Alpharetta! Great living room with beautiful fireplace. Plenty of natural lighting in the dining area. Updated counter tops in the kitchen. Master suite has attached bathroom with double vanity, shower, tub and walk in closet! Screened in back patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



