4940 Tanners Spring Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

4940 Tanners Spring Drive

4940 Tanners Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4940 Tanners Spring Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2,038 sqft home located in a good neighborhood in Alpharetta! Great living room with beautiful fireplace. Plenty of natural lighting in the dining area. Updated counter tops in the kitchen. Master suite has attached bathroom with double vanity, shower, tub and walk in closet! Screened in back patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive have any available units?
4940 Tanners Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive have?
Some of 4940 Tanners Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4940 Tanners Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4940 Tanners Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4940 Tanners Spring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4940 Tanners Spring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 4940 Tanners Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4940 Tanners Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 4940 Tanners Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 4940 Tanners Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4940 Tanners Spring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4940 Tanners Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4940 Tanners Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

