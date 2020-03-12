Excellent Schools! Sought After Prime Location! Easy Access To Many Amenities! Lighted Active Swim And Tennis Community Nice Level Lot! Backyard Has Privacy Fence And a Wooden Deck Ready For Gatherings! First Floor Bright Kitchen W/Breakfast Bar And Eat In Kitchen Opens To The Family Room! Spacious Master Suite and Master Bath! Ample Size Secondary Bedrooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have any available units?
4705 Ogeechee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have?
Some of 4705 Ogeechee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Ogeechee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Ogeechee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.