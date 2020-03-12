All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:54 AM

4705 Ogeechee Drive

4705 Ogeechee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Ogeechee Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Excellent Schools! Sought After Prime Location! Easy Access To Many Amenities! Lighted Active Swim And Tennis Community Nice Level Lot! Backyard Has Privacy Fence And a Wooden Deck Ready For Gatherings! First Floor Bright Kitchen W/Breakfast Bar And Eat In Kitchen Opens To The Family Room! Spacious Master Suite and Master Bath! Ample Size Secondary Bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have any available units?
4705 Ogeechee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have?
Some of 4705 Ogeechee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Ogeechee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Ogeechee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Ogeechee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Ogeechee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Ogeechee Drive offers parking.
Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Ogeechee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4705 Ogeechee Drive has a pool.
Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have accessible units?
No, 4705 Ogeechee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Ogeechee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Ogeechee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4705 Ogeechee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
