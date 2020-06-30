All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
370 Medridge Drive
370 Medridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

370 Medridge Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Medlock Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Home Located in Sought-After Medlock Bridge Community neighborhood! Great floor plan with Master Bed on Main, High Cathedral Ceilings, Large great room, bright spacious kitchen with granite counter tops with plenty of counter space as well as the breakfast & keeping areas. Spacious Finished Terrace Level apartment with bedrooms, bath, kitchenette and a 2nd laundry Perfect for guests or in-law suite! Large Deck overlooks private wooded backyard. Fees $70/adult & $140/family. Must Pass Bckgrnd and Credit Check w/ at least 650+ score, No past Eviction/Criminal History & No Pets!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

