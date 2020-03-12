All apartments in Johns Creek
3620 River Trace Drive

Location

3620 River Trace Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features an open floor plan with a tranquil backyard & low maintenance landscaping. Over -sized master on main, with huge walk in closet. Interior has been renovated with new wood floors within the foyer entrance and secondary bathroom. New Carpet through- out. Interior walls and trim all newly painted. Top schools in Alpharetta, Johns Creek with nearby Newtown Park.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 River Trace Drive have any available units?
3620 River Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3620 River Trace Drive have?
Some of 3620 River Trace Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 River Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3620 River Trace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 River Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 River Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3620 River Trace Drive offer parking?
No, 3620 River Trace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3620 River Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 River Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 River Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 3620 River Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3620 River Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 3620 River Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 River Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 River Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 River Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 River Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
