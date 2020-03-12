3620 River Trace Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features an open floor plan with a tranquil backyard & low maintenance landscaping. Over -sized master on main, with huge walk in closet. Interior has been renovated with new wood floors within the foyer entrance and secondary bathroom. New Carpet through- out. Interior walls and trim all newly painted. Top schools in Alpharetta, Johns Creek with nearby Newtown Park.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.