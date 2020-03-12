All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 3435 Aubusson Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
3435 Aubusson Trace
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3435 Aubusson Trace

3435 Aubusson Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3435 Aubusson Trace, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious house in Johns Creek! - Traditional 3 side brick 5 beds and 4 baths in popular Glastonberry community near cul-de-sac! Over half acre lot with great views of Rivermont Golf course. Vaulted family room with tons of natural light and stone fireplace. Fully finished basement with exterior/ interior entry. Great award winning schools! Beautiful house, you can't miss this one! Pets are allowed. Some Fees apply. House can be rented furnished or unfurnished. To schedule a viewing by appointment please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5022127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Aubusson Trace have any available units?
3435 Aubusson Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3435 Aubusson Trace have?
Some of 3435 Aubusson Trace's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Aubusson Trace currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Aubusson Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Aubusson Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Aubusson Trace is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Aubusson Trace offer parking?
No, 3435 Aubusson Trace does not offer parking.
Does 3435 Aubusson Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Aubusson Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Aubusson Trace have a pool?
Yes, 3435 Aubusson Trace has a pool.
Does 3435 Aubusson Trace have accessible units?
No, 3435 Aubusson Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Aubusson Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 Aubusson Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 Aubusson Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 3435 Aubusson Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College