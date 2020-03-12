3435 Aubusson Trace

Amenities
Beautiful and spacious house in Johns Creek! - Traditional 3 side brick 5 beds and 4 baths in popular Glastonberry community near cul-de-sac! Over half acre lot with great views of Rivermont Golf course. Vaulted family room with tons of natural light and stone fireplace. Fully finished basement with exterior/ interior entry. Great award winning schools! Beautiful house, you can't miss this one! Pets are allowed. Some Fees apply. House can be rented furnished or unfurnished. To schedule a viewing by appointment please call or text Julie at 404-428-8884.
(RLNE5022127)