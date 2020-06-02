3115 Park Chase

Amenities
LOCATION!!! This Beautifully renovated home is located in a quiet established neighborhood in sought after Johns Creek/Alpharetta area. This magnificent home has Open Floor plan and features New state of the art Kitchen, New Gleaming Hardwood Flooring, New modern Bathrooms, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Plenty of natural light. Luxury Master Suite with large walk-in closets. Gorgeous Fireplace. High Ceilings. Relaxing Deck. Large garage. Plenty of storage. Located right next to Rivermont Golf Course. Washer and Dryer included.