Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM

3115 Park Chase

3115 Park Chase · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Park Chase, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION!!! This Beautifully renovated home is located in a quiet established neighborhood in sought after Johns Creek/Alpharetta area. This magnificent home has Open Floor plan and features New state of the art Kitchen, New Gleaming Hardwood Flooring, New modern Bathrooms, New Stainless Steel Appliances. Plenty of natural light. Luxury Master Suite with large walk-in closets. Gorgeous Fireplace. High Ceilings. Relaxing Deck. Large garage. Plenty of storage. Located right next to Rivermont Golf Course. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Park Chase have any available units?
3115 Park Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 3115 Park Chase have?
Some of 3115 Park Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Park Chase currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Park Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Park Chase pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Park Chase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 3115 Park Chase offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Park Chase offers parking.
Does 3115 Park Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Park Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Park Chase have a pool?
No, 3115 Park Chase does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Park Chase have accessible units?
No, 3115 Park Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Park Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Park Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Park Chase have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Park Chase does not have units with air conditioning.
