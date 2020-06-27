310 Cadeleigh Court

Amenities
Beautiful "like new" home in sought after Johns Creek! Updates galore with hardwoods floors throughout, new cabinets in kitchen & bathrooms along with fixtures, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & tankless water heater. Large master bedroom & bath with garden tub & separate shower. Sizeable secondary bedrooms. Laundry room. Private, fenced backyard with gazebo canopy covering patio area...great for relaxing or entertaining. Lawn care is provided too. HOME IS OCCUPIED SO MUST GO THRU AGENT FOR SHOWING!