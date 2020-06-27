All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 310 Cadeleigh Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
310 Cadeleigh Court
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

310 Cadeleigh Court

310 Cadeleigh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 Cadeleigh Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful "like new" home in sought after Johns Creek! Updates galore with hardwoods floors throughout, new cabinets in kitchen & bathrooms along with fixtures, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & tankless water heater. Large master bedroom & bath with garden tub & separate shower. Sizeable secondary bedrooms. Laundry room. Private, fenced backyard with gazebo canopy covering patio area...great for relaxing or entertaining. Lawn care is provided too. HOME IS OCCUPIED SO MUST GO THRU AGENT FOR SHOWING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Cadeleigh Court have any available units?
310 Cadeleigh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 310 Cadeleigh Court have?
Some of 310 Cadeleigh Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Cadeleigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
310 Cadeleigh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Cadeleigh Court pet-friendly?
No, 310 Cadeleigh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 310 Cadeleigh Court offer parking?
Yes, 310 Cadeleigh Court offers parking.
Does 310 Cadeleigh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Cadeleigh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Cadeleigh Court have a pool?
No, 310 Cadeleigh Court does not have a pool.
Does 310 Cadeleigh Court have accessible units?
No, 310 Cadeleigh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Cadeleigh Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Cadeleigh Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Cadeleigh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Cadeleigh Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College