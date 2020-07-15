225 Chiswick Close

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Newly renovated cul-de-sac home in sought after Medlock Bridge. Much larger than it looks from street. Open floor plan;kitchen

w/oversized island, mostly new SS appls. Main floor all newly finished hardwoods & guest room w/full bath. Gorgeous 8' leaded glass

mahogany front doors! All new carpet! Spacious master suite, his 'n hers closets, large deep trey ceiling, travertine bath, large bonus

bedroom w/ensuite bath & spacious walk-in closet. Beautiful terrace level. Close to amenities! 2 clubhouses, 12 lighted tennis courts, swim

teams, volleyball, basketball, soccer