Johns Creek, GA
225 Chiswick Close
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

225 Chiswick Close

225 Chiswick Close · No Longer Available
Location

225 Chiswick Close, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Medlock Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Newly renovated cul-de-sac home in sought after Medlock Bridge. Much larger than it looks from street. Open floor plan;kitchen
w/oversized island, mostly new SS appls. Main floor all newly finished hardwoods & guest room w/full bath. Gorgeous 8' leaded glass
mahogany front doors! All new carpet! Spacious master suite, his 'n hers closets, large deep trey ceiling, travertine bath, large bonus
bedroom w/ensuite bath & spacious walk-in closet. Beautiful terrace level. Close to amenities! 2 clubhouses, 12 lighted tennis courts, swim
teams, volleyball, basketball, soccer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Chiswick Close have any available units?
225 Chiswick Close doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 225 Chiswick Close have?
Some of 225 Chiswick Close's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Chiswick Close currently offering any rent specials?
225 Chiswick Close is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Chiswick Close pet-friendly?
No, 225 Chiswick Close is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 225 Chiswick Close offer parking?
Yes, 225 Chiswick Close offers parking.
Does 225 Chiswick Close have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Chiswick Close offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Chiswick Close have a pool?
Yes, 225 Chiswick Close has a pool.
Does 225 Chiswick Close have accessible units?
No, 225 Chiswick Close does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Chiswick Close have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Chiswick Close has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Chiswick Close have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Chiswick Close does not have units with air conditioning.
