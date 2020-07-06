215 Kirkton Knls

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Private and spacious, with separate entrance in back of house. Can be a one bedroom with an office, or a two bedroom. Has a living room, galley kitchen, and a full bathroom with washer/dryer hook-ups. All utilities are included. No smoking, pets allowed, minimum of a one year lease. Available June 1st. Available to show. Please private message with questions. #basementapartmentinalpharetta #basementapartmentinjohnscreek

