Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

215 Kirkton Knls

215 Kirkton Knolls · No Longer Available
Location

215 Kirkton Knolls, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Spacious basement apartment - Property Id: 270324

Private and spacious, with separate entrance in back of house. Can be a one bedroom with an office, or a two bedroom. Has a living room, galley kitchen, and a full bathroom with washer/dryer hook-ups. All utilities are included. No smoking, pets allowed, minimum of a one year lease. Available June 1st. Available to show. Please private message with questions. #basementapartmentinalpharetta #basementapartmentinjohnscreek
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270324
Property Id 270324

(RLNE5739692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Kirkton Knls have any available units?
215 Kirkton Knls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 215 Kirkton Knls have?
Some of 215 Kirkton Knls's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Kirkton Knls currently offering any rent specials?
215 Kirkton Knls is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Kirkton Knls pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Kirkton Knls is pet friendly.
Does 215 Kirkton Knls offer parking?
No, 215 Kirkton Knls does not offer parking.
Does 215 Kirkton Knls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Kirkton Knls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Kirkton Knls have a pool?
No, 215 Kirkton Knls does not have a pool.
Does 215 Kirkton Knls have accessible units?
No, 215 Kirkton Knls does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Kirkton Knls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Kirkton Knls has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Kirkton Knls have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Kirkton Knls does not have units with air conditioning.

