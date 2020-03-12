2120 Northwick Pass Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Exceptional refinished custom built Jack Nicklaus golf course brick home on a highly sought after street within Country Club of the South. Beautiful views from the wrap-around covered veranda including outdoor cooking & fireplace overlooking 14th & 15th fairway. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, complete interior repaint, new lighting, just completed new landscaped backyard w fence. Finished terrace level with in-law or nanny suite with full kitchen and second laundry room. A rare turn-key CCOS home meticulously maintained. Shows like new.