2120 Northwick Pass Way
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:28 PM

2120 Northwick Pass Way

2120 Northwick Pass Way · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Northwick Pass Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Country Club of The South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Exceptional refinished custom built Jack Nicklaus golf course brick home on a highly sought after street within Country Club of the South. Beautiful views from the wrap-around covered veranda including outdoor cooking & fireplace overlooking 14th & 15th fairway. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, complete interior repaint, new lighting, just completed new landscaped backyard w fence. Finished terrace level with in-law or nanny suite with full kitchen and second laundry room. A rare turn-key CCOS home meticulously maintained. Shows like new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Northwick Pass Way have any available units?
2120 Northwick Pass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 2120 Northwick Pass Way have?
Some of 2120 Northwick Pass Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Northwick Pass Way currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Northwick Pass Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Northwick Pass Way pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Northwick Pass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 2120 Northwick Pass Way offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Northwick Pass Way offers parking.
Does 2120 Northwick Pass Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 Northwick Pass Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Northwick Pass Way have a pool?
No, 2120 Northwick Pass Way does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Northwick Pass Way have accessible units?
No, 2120 Northwick Pass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Northwick Pass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Northwick Pass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 Northwick Pass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 Northwick Pass Way does not have units with air conditioning.
