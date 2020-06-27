All apartments in Johns Creek
1435 Kingfield Drive

1435 Kingfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Kingfield Dr, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! Available by appointment with owner only! Lovely Ranch Home near Johns Creek in desirable school district! Swim/Tennis/Playground included in rent! NEW NEUTRAL PAINT COMING! Updated kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & tile floor! Large Side-by-side refrigerator included! Privacy Fenced backyard! Hardwood floors in Foyer, Great Room, Dining Room, Bedrooms and Hallway! Nice Sun Room off back of home! Custom Closet in Master Bedroom! Even has a wet bar for entertaining! Stepless Entry! Pets negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Kingfield Drive have any available units?
1435 Kingfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 1435 Kingfield Drive have?
Some of 1435 Kingfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Kingfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Kingfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Kingfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1435 Kingfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1435 Kingfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Kingfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1435 Kingfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Kingfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Kingfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Kingfield Drive has a pool.
Does 1435 Kingfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1435 Kingfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Kingfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Kingfield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Kingfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Kingfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
