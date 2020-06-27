1435 Kingfield Drive

Amenities
DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! Available by appointment with owner only! Lovely Ranch Home near Johns Creek in desirable school district! Swim/Tennis/Playground included in rent! NEW NEUTRAL PAINT COMING! Updated kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & tile floor! Large Side-by-side refrigerator included! Privacy Fenced backyard! Hardwood floors in Foyer, Great Room, Dining Room, Bedrooms and Hallway! Nice Sun Room off back of home! Custom Closet in Master Bedroom! Even has a wet bar for entertaining! Stepless Entry! Pets negotiable!