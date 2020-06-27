1435 Kingfield Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! Available by appointment with owner only! Lovely Ranch Home near Johns Creek in desirable school district! Swim/Tennis/Playground included in rent! NEW NEUTRAL PAINT COMING! Updated kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances & tile floor! Large Side-by-side refrigerator included! Privacy Fenced backyard! Hardwood floors in Foyer, Great Room, Dining Room, Bedrooms and Hallway! Nice Sun Room off back of home! Custom Closet in Master Bedroom! Even has a wet bar for entertaining! Stepless Entry! Pets negotiable!