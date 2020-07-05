125 Norwick Way

Amenities

Fantastic 5 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in highly sought-after Johns Creek neighborhood. Features stunning two- story foyer and great room with fire place, Open floor-plan, eat-in kitchen, Formal dining room, Formal living room, Relaxing sunroom, SS appliances. Updated kitchen, fenced private backyard, Oversized entertaining deck. Spacious master bedroom w/ fire place and sitting area, updated master bath, Walk-in closet. This house features a finished terrace level in-law/teen suite with full kitchen with private entrance. Move in ready home.