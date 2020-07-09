All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

12250 Broadleaf Lane

12250 Broadleaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

12250 Broadleaf Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Cambridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! PRISTINE, UPDATED, PERFECT! Large 4 Bedroom Brick Home w/ Level Private Backyard on Cul de Sac Street. Stunning Kitchen Remodel with GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, UPDATED LIGHTING & FIXTURES, GLASS FRONT CABINETS, HUGE DOUBLE ISLAND W/ DISTRESS FINISH. Great attention to detail! SPACIOUS VAULTED FAMILY ROOM. Separate Office, Living Room and Dining Room. Spacious Master Suite and Secondary Bedrooms, each with Adjoining Baths- the Perfect Floorplan! Large level backyard, mostly fenced. Quiet street. Great Swim/Tennis Comm! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12250 Broadleaf Lane have any available units?
12250 Broadleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 12250 Broadleaf Lane have?
Some of 12250 Broadleaf Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12250 Broadleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12250 Broadleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12250 Broadleaf Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12250 Broadleaf Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 12250 Broadleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12250 Broadleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 12250 Broadleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12250 Broadleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12250 Broadleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12250 Broadleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 12250 Broadleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 12250 Broadleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12250 Broadleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12250 Broadleaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12250 Broadleaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12250 Broadleaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

