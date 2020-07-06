All apartments in Johns Creek
1209 Waterville Court
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

1209 Waterville Court

1209 Waterville Court · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Waterville Court, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 BR, 2 Baths (or 2BR 2BA plus large light filled office for working from home) condo. End unit. Spectacular long range, treetop, view! New kitchen appliances feature convection oven & new ultra quiet dishwasher plus granite counter tops and white cabinets. Surrounded by nature with abundant natural light. New carpet in BRs and new tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Cathedral ceiling in living room. Washer/dryer incl. Access to 27-Acre Rivermont Park. Walk to Chattahoochee River, Trails/Picnic. Optional Golf membership. WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

