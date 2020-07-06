1209 Waterville Court

Amenities

Newly renovated 3 BR, 2 Baths (or 2BR 2BA plus large light filled office for working from home) condo. End unit. Spectacular long range, treetop, view! New kitchen appliances feature convection oven & new ultra quiet dishwasher plus granite counter tops and white cabinets. Surrounded by nature with abundant natural light. New carpet in BRs and new tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Cathedral ceiling in living room. Washer/dryer incl. Access to 27-Acre Rivermont Park. Walk to Chattahoochee River, Trails/Picnic. Optional Golf membership. WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED.