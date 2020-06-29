All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated February 15 2020

11790 Devon Downs Trl

11790 Devon Downs Trail · No Longer Available
Location

11790 Devon Downs Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Cambridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
AlpharettaHome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in Cambridge neighborhood with GREAT schools features gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters in Kitchen, spacious rooms, cozy stone fireplace in the family room, large finished basement, fenced-in private backyard, huge deck with screened in porch perfect for entertaining, and so much more!W/D not included.

Video Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LL1TSq55hWT&mls=1

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change. Elem:Findley Oaks,Middle:Taylor Road,High:Chattahoochee

This Home For Rent is 1 Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for anAlpharetta Home For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5403209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11790 Devon Downs Trl have any available units?
11790 Devon Downs Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11790 Devon Downs Trl have?
Some of 11790 Devon Downs Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11790 Devon Downs Trl currently offering any rent specials?
11790 Devon Downs Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11790 Devon Downs Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 11790 Devon Downs Trl is pet friendly.
Does 11790 Devon Downs Trl offer parking?
No, 11790 Devon Downs Trl does not offer parking.
Does 11790 Devon Downs Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11790 Devon Downs Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11790 Devon Downs Trl have a pool?
Yes, 11790 Devon Downs Trl has a pool.
Does 11790 Devon Downs Trl have accessible units?
No, 11790 Devon Downs Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 11790 Devon Downs Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 11790 Devon Downs Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11790 Devon Downs Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 11790 Devon Downs Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
