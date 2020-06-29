11790 Devon Downs Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

AlpharettaHome For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3.5ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Beautiful 4BR/3.5BA in Cambridge neighborhood with GREAT schools features gleaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters in Kitchen, spacious rooms, cozy stone fireplace in the family room, large finished basement, fenced-in private backyard, huge deck with screened in porch perfect for entertaining, and so much more!W/D not included.



Video Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LL1TSq55hWT&mls=1



Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change. Elem:Findley Oaks,Middle:Taylor Road,High:Chattahoochee



This Home For Rent is 1 Dog-Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info,http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for anAlpharetta Home For Rent?http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany(669) 231-2126



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here-www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our websitehttp://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-managementto learn moreonlow Property Management Fees and for informationonProperty Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to relyontheir own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5403209)